Huge ranch home located in the popular Legends of Hopewell Creek subdivision. This oversized ranch features huge open floor plan with wood floors throughout the main floor and two toned kitchen cabinets with stainless appliances, walk in pantry and custom backsplash. The huge basement walks out to the fenced in backyard with patio, covered porch, custom pool and designer fire pit. Over 4,000 square feet finished, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and workout room. Call today for your private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $654,000
