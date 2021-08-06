 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $699,000

Gorgeous home within walking distance to Davenport Country Club! Relax in the sunroom or outside on the beautiful deck while you enjoy a serene view. This home offers a large kitchen, many windows to welcome natural lighting, quest quarters, 3 car garage, and a spacious family room. All appliances stay! Many storage options! New roof coming. Three year TMI home warranty included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News