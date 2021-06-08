4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $729,900

Wonderful NEW Home designed & to be built by Edgebrooke Homes in the NEW Stoney Creek North III! Estate sized lot! Custom cabinets, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, & fireplace! Main level master with HUGE custom designed walk in closet. All additional bedrooms also feature direct bath access and walk in closets. Side load, heated, 3 car garage, with floor drain. Enjoy golf cart access to Davenport Country Club, neighborhood walking trails, award winning Pleasant Valley schools, & LOW county taxes. To Be Built - Pricing is an estimate. Subject to change based upon final specs and plans. View More