 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $995,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $995,000

Character & Class! Charm & Elegance! This GORGEOUS estate is perfectly positioned on the 13th hole of Crow Valley Golf Course & offers STUNNING year around views! Custom built, this home is truly one of a kind featuring IMPRESSIVE vaulted ceiling w/ architectural beams in Great Rm, hardwd flrs, open flrplan, rich woodwork & abundance of flr to ceiling windows that allows natural light to drench the home! Main flr boasts FANTASTIC Office w/ built-ins, Formal Dining, Butler’s Pantry, Pocket Office & Laundry Rm. SPACIOUS Kitchen w/ tons of cabinets, LARGE Island, & coffered ceiling that opens to Hearth Rm & UNIQUE Breakfast nook. PREMIER Master Suite w/ vaulted ceiling, HUGE walk-in & Cedar closets & Exercise Rm. Upper loft that leads to 2nd story deck w/ AMAZING views. 3 addt roomy Bedrms upstairs all w/ walk-in closets & 2 full Baths. TRANQUIL Screened Porch! Full bsmnt is ready for future finish & offers plenty of storage. Irrigation system & 3 car, side load garage w/stairs to bsmnt.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News