4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $340,000

So much to love about this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, zero-entry ranch in Hickory Hills! The seller has done some fantastic remodels within the last few months including wood floors, paint, trim, fixtures, baths, and even a new kitchen with granite tops, prairie style cabinets, and stainless appliances! The floor plan is fantastic for entertaining with a great flow between all the spaces but the 4-season room will wow everyone with the feeling that you are high above everything living in the trees! Main level laundry makes it so you can comfortably live on one level but the walkout basement is fantastic with a large rec room, game room, bed, and bath. All of this sitting on over an acre, this is the needle in the haystack!

