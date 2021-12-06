 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Camanche - $240,000

Country living close to town situated on 1.69 acres MOL. This home has so much to offer! Updates throughout with 4 bedrooms, large family room, walk in closet, main floor laundry, extra laundry hook up in the basement, furnace and AC 2019, roof 2020, well pump 2015, newer windows, large deck and patio, mudroom off the garage. 1 car attached garage & heated 2 car detached garage. Extra outside 110 hook up for your camper.

