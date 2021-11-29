 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Camanche - $310,000

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch located in rural area. House has been updated throughout. Just a few are the new 10x20 enclosed porch with composite decking. Metal roof with lifetime warranty. New air and furnace in 2020, new deck 40x18, composite and above ground heated salt water pool. Large Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Family room with hardwood flooring and wood burning stove. All four bedrooms are good size with master having master bath. Huge main level laundry/mud room. Two car attached garage with one car detached and a carport for RV storage. Fenced yard with another garden shed with cement floor. Water filtration system and radon system already installed. Full basement with many finishing options. Location is Camanche schools or open enroll to DeWitt. Approx. 25 minuet drive to QC! Come take a look you will not be disappointed.

