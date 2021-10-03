 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $124,900

Move in ready! Freshly and professionally cleaned 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with fenced yard in Coal Valley. Kitchen was updated in 2015 with new cabinets, Corian counter tops and custom undermount sink. Roof, siding and windows NEW in 2012 per previous owner. Dishwasher and air conditioner updated in 2020 per sellers. Appliances stay but not warranted. Sump pump in basement. Seller will provide one year TMI Home Warranty.

