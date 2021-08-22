 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $137,500

Move in ready! 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage and fenced yard in Coal Valley. Kitchen was update in 2015 with new cabinets, Corian counter tops and custom undermount sink. Roof, siding and windows new in 2012 per previous owner. Appliances stay but not warranted.

