 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $134,900

4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $134,900

4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $134,900

4 Bedroom, 2 bath home, 2 car garage. Walk-in closet in master. Fenced yard with a shed and covered patio. Large dining room open to the kitchen and living room. Basement is waterproofed. Septic will be cleaned and repairs finished in 30 days.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News