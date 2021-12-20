 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Colona - $180,000

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath, brick ranch located in Level Acres. Also has a partially finished basement with a ton of storage space. Attached 2 car garage has additional attic storage and 10 X 8 storage area upon entrance to the garage. Sit on your back porch and enjoy your third of an acre lot. Updates include: Roof-2015, Windows & Doors - 2019, Furnace & Central Air - 2014.

