 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $107,500

4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $107,500

4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $107,500

Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Lovely four bedroom, two bath, two-story home near medical center at West Central Park. Main level includes a master bedroom, a second bedroom, a half-bath, new hardwood flooring, and a spacious kitchen. Upstairs includes a carpeted office space, an additional two large bedrooms, and a roomy full bath with extra storage space. Full basement includes a high efficient water heater, a washer and dryer, and an additional ½ bath. Property includes a fenced backyard, 8'x10' SF storage shed, 14 x 5 open porch, 5 x 10 enclosed mudroom, 13 x 22 concrete patio, and off-street parking. Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Hospital!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News