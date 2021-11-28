Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Lovely four bedroom, two bath, two-story home near medical center at West Central Park. Main level includes a master bedroom, a second bedroom, a half-bath, new hardwood flooring, and a spacious kitchen. Upstairs includes a carpeted office space, an additional two large bedrooms, and a roomy full bath with extra storage space. Full basement includes a high efficient water heater, a washer and dryer, and an additional ½ bath. Property includes a fenced backyard, 8'x10' SF storage shed, 14 x 5 open porch, 5 x 10 enclosed mudroom, 13 x 22 concrete patio, and off-street parking. Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Hospital!
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $117,500
