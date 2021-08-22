 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $119,900

This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Davenport 2 story is just what you have been waiting for! Lot's of old charm with original wood work and interior doors, but the convenience of updated windows, and exterior doors. Main floor offers a spacious kitchen with tile floors, formal dining room, and a nicely updated half bath. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms and a large updated full bath with double vanity sinks. Partially fenced backyard with detached 2 car garage. All appliances stay, Move in Ready!

