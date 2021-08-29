Classic Old World charm just waiting for the right Buyer to bring it to its original glory! Super location across from Tyler Park! From the open front porch to the expansive entry foyer, to a main floor which includes wood floors, original woodwork, doors, trim, spacious room sizes with elevated ceilings. The kitchen has been updated and includes appliances (DW new in 2019-never used), additional counter space with center island. Updates include: Roof-2014, High Effic Furn-08/2021, copper water line installed from street to house-05/2020. The 2nd floor includes 4BRs+. There are full baths on each floor. Large walk-up attic offers lots of additional storage space. Fireplace never used and not warranted. This home is being sold in ‘AS IS’ condition with no warranties expressed or implied by the Seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $120,000
