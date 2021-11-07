Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Lovely four bedroom, two bath, two-story home near medical center at West Central Park. Main level includes a master bedroom, a second bedroom, a half-bath, new hardwood flooring, and a spacious kitchen. Upstairs includes a carpeted office space, an additional two large bedrooms, and a roomy full bath with extra storage space. Full basement includes a high efficient water heater, a washer and dryer, and an additional ½ bath. Property includes a fenced backyard, 8'x10' SF storage shed, 14 x 5 open porch, 5 x 10 enclosed mudroom, 13 x 22 concrete patio, and off-street parking. Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Hospital!
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $122,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere g…
- Updated
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
- Updated
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
- Updated
One person was arrested after an apparent stand-off with police in Davenport.
- Updated
Seven years after the vines were planted, a new winery is about to be uncorked in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
- Updated
A man suffered a broken leg in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Harrison and West 4th streets in Davenport.
- Updated
A Moline woman arrested in June for hitting and throwing a 1-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to ten years in prison.
- Updated
Davenport residents will see three new faces on city council, according to unofficial election results.