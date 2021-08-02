4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $125,000

Your not going to want to miss this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, quality rehabbed ranch home in central Davenport. Attention to detail throughout with new siding in 2020 and roof in 2021. LTV flooring in the large living room that features large picture window and area for dining table. Two spacious full bathrooms, 1 on the main and 1 in the fully finished basement that features a rec. room and 4th bedroom with egress window. The kitchen has all you need with brand new stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Basement waterproofed and radon system installed per previous owner. Don't miss out on this one! Call Today for your private showing. all information is estimated and should be verified by buyers and buyers agents for accuracy.