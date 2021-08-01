4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $125,000

If you're looking for space this 4-5 Bedroom 2-Story in Davenport has what you need! Hardwood floors and fireplace complete the main living area, off the spacious dining room you will find a den with French door or it can be used as a main floor bedroom! The kitchen has original built in cabinets and all kitchen appliances remain with the home. Upstairs there is a large updated bathroom and three spacious bedrooms. Through one of the bedrooms you can access a addional bedroom or rec. room space in the finished attic! The basement stores your laundry and also the start of a second bathroom, there is a working toilet in the basement. Don't forget the deep back yard and 2-Car Garage! Majority of windows and doors replaced 2020, HVAC 2013, AC 2012, WTR HTR 2020, Roof sellers believes to be approx.. 10 years old. *all information is estimated and should be fully verified by buyers and buyers agents for accuracy*