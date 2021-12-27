 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $127,000

Affordable, Move-In Ready 3-4BR Ranch Home. One floor living-minimal steps! One of the BRs is a 'pass-thru'. This home features a formal living room, which opens to a wonderful spacious eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet storage, and includes stainless appliances, and washer/dryer. From the kitchen, there is a large bedroom/family room space; glass sliders open to an additional Family Room area w/cozy tongue-in-groove paneling/ceiling. This space opens to a large patio, private garage access, and a spacious fenced yard. The oversized 24x24 garage offers additional storage above the ceiling, with a side service door to the house. Based on City Permits, roof appears to be 2008. This home is a 'must see'!

