 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $144,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $144,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $144,000

New Price! 1,400 sq ft, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Large eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Brick fireplace. Laundry hook-up in bedroom on main level and in the basement. Some updated vinyl windows + vinyl bay window in living room. Covered patio + large deck in backyard. 2 bedrooms on main level, 2 bedrooms upper level. And a full basement waiting for your finishing touch. Property being sold "as is" no warranties. Seller has not used the wood burning fireplace in living room or basement wood burning stove no warranties.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News