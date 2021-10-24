LOCATION LOCATION! This is the ONE you've been looking for! 2 Story 4 Bedrooms 2 Full baths and only steps away from elementary school, Garfield park, and bike path. You will love your large main floor master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and full bath. The open kitchen area is flanked with a convenient laundry area and entry into your cozy 3 season porch dressed with knotty pine and plenty of windows. Check out the crafted built-in cabinets off your dinning area. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and another full bathroom. Plenty of space in level fenced backyard with one car garage and space for additional parking. There's even a spot carved out for a home garden.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $144,500
