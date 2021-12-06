 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $155,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $155,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $155,000

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Large eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Laundry hook-up in bedroom on main level and in the basement. Some updated vinyl windows + vinyl bay window in living room. Covered patio + large deck in backyard. 2 bedrooms on main level, 2 bedrooms upper level. Property being sold "as is" no warranties. Seller has not used the wood burning fireplace in living room or basement wood burning stove no warranties.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News