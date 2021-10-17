 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $159,900

Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful classic home that has been well taken care of. Seller lived in this home for over 65 years. Updates include Electrical panel 2021, New roof on home and garage (complete tear off) 2020, Kitchen flooring 2019, Central Air Conditioning 2016. Hardwood floors under most carpet. There is gorgeous natural woodwork throughout the home with exquisite wood beam ceilings in living room and dining room. French doors lead to the cozy Sun Room and the kitchen boasts many cabinets. The home features large spacious rooms throughout and there are stairs to a large floored attic, really great for storage. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay with property but, are not warranted. Because this is an estate sale the home is being sold in “as is” condition.

