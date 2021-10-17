Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful classic home that has been well taken care of. Seller lived in this home for over 65 years. Updates include Electrical panel 2021, New roof on home and garage (complete tear off) 2020, Kitchen flooring 2019, Central Air Conditioning 2016. Hardwood floors under most carpet. There is gorgeous natural woodwork throughout the home with exquisite wood beam ceilings in living room and dining room. French doors lead to the cozy Sun Room and the kitchen boasts many cabinets. The home features large spacious rooms throughout and there are stairs to a large floored attic, really great for storage. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay with property but, are not warranted. Because this is an estate sale the home is being sold in “as is” condition.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Deere and Co. workers are expected to walk out if no deal is reached Wednesday.
- Updated
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.
- Updated
As John Deere union workers mull their first strike since 1986, some report dissatisfaction with working conditions and their union representa…
- Updated
In Bettendorf, developers have taken steps to prepare land across from the TBK Bank Sports Complex for a major expansion.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
Even though he retired from John Deere 25 years ago, Morrie Unterschiedt couldn't stay away from the picket line.
- Updated
A former Eldridge police officer, arrested in September for sexual abuse of a minor, resigned the night before he was arrested. He wasn't asked to resign, but did so of his own accord, according to the police chief.
- Updated
Mike Dahl woke up Thursday morning and headed to work at the John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan. But he stopped at the entrance.
- Updated
UAW and Deere and Co. could not come to an agreement before a midnight deadline. It's the Quad-Cities' largest strike in a generation.
- Updated
The Pleasant Valley School Board met Monday and quickly became a forum on the issue of masking students in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. There appeared to be little common ground.