4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $164,900

Don’t miss your chance to own this beautiful ranch home. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1st floor laundry, finished basement, and more. Convenient location near Emeis Park and Duck Creek bike path and is on the bus route. Upgrades in 2021 include new carpet in living room, hall, and one bedroom. All main floor interior (except closets) painted in 2021. Living room features a beautiful beamed ceiling. Lighted Cabinets surround the living room fireplace. Kitchen has lots of storage in the many Oak cabinets. The extra-large lot includes a fenced area, deck, and storage shed. A one-year TMI home warranty is included with the sale. NOTE: There are two basement bedrooms that have windows but, they are too small and too high from floor to be egress windows.

