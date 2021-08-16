4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165,000

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious rec room, deck and a fenced yard. The kitchen has a new tile backsplash, upper cabinets and a large island. New roof in 2020, windows in 2012, and siding in 2008. Sump pump with battery back up and all appliances stay. Per seller: garage remote does not work. ***Per seller damaged siding in back is scheduled to be replaced