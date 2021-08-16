 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $165,000

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious rec room, deck and a fenced yard. The kitchen has a new tile backsplash, upper cabinets and a large island. New roof in 2020, windows in 2012, and siding in 2008. Sump pump with battery back up and all appliances stay. Per seller: garage remote does not work. ***Per seller damaged siding in back is scheduled to be replaced

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News