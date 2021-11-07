Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! Spacious 2 Story Home with Vinyl Windows, Large Bedrooms, Wood Burning Fireplace w/ Beautiful Brick Surround, Tiled Backsplash in Kitchen, Lots of Cabinetry & Counter Space, Breakfast Bar, Handy Upstairs Laundry, 14 x 4 2nd Story Deck off Bedroom, Huge 15 x 14 Deck, Over-sized 20 x 16 1 Car Garage w/ Additional Storage in Back, 14 x 10 Concrete Patio, Shed, Playset, & Fenced Backyard! $649 TMI Home Warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere g…
- Updated
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
- Updated
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
- Updated
One person was arrested after an apparent stand-off with police in Davenport.
- Updated
Seven years after the vines were planted, a new winery is about to be uncorked in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
- Updated
A man suffered a broken leg in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Harrison and West 4th streets in Davenport.
- Updated
A Moline woman arrested in June for hitting and throwing a 1-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to ten years in prison.
- Updated
Davenport residents will see three new faces on city council, according to unofficial election results.