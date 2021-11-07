 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $170,000

Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! Spacious 2 Story Home with Vinyl Windows, Large Bedrooms, Wood Burning Fireplace w/ Beautiful Brick Surround, Tiled Backsplash in Kitchen, Lots of Cabinetry & Counter Space, Breakfast Bar, Handy Upstairs Laundry, 14 x 4 2nd Story Deck off Bedroom, Huge 15 x 14 Deck, Over-sized 20 x 16 1 Car Garage w/ Additional Storage in Back, 14 x 10 Concrete Patio, Shed, Playset, & Fenced Backyard! $649 TMI Home Warranty Included!

