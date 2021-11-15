 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $185,000

This 1.5 story home has a lot to offer-4 Bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, including a half bath as part of the spacious master suite which includes access to a large attic storage space. You'll enjoy the large living room with it's huge window letting in tons of light and the roomy kitchen with tile floors, newer stainless steel range/oven and dishwasher, as well as under cabinet lighting. The custom diner-style counter easily seats 4 and is backed by a shiplap accent wall. French doors lead to a covered deck and patio. The back yard provides a private view of the adjacent wooded area and there is a grassy parkway on the north side. Front yard is fenced and back yard is partially fenced. 2 Car garage with new roof. New water heater. Radon mitigated.

