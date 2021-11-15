4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $219,900

 Skip to main content
Call today to see this 4 bedroom - 2 bath - 2 car garage split level home. This home has been completely remodeled with a modern farmhouse style & feel to it. It features New/Modern finishes throughout. White woodwork throughout, dove-tailed soft close cabinets, solid door, quartz countertops...Wow is an understatement!!! It is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and entertainment. It is also located in close proximity to Wilson elementary school. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included! If you are looking for a starter home or second home this property is a must see. Don't miss out on this one!

