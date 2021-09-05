 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $224,900

This beautiful home in Northwest Davenport offers great space and convenience with an open main level kitchen, dining & living room, three comfortable bedrooms and spacious deck. This home is ready for any gathering you can throw at it! The lower level features a 4th non-conforming guest room, a full bath, large laundry room, and a family room. The fenced yard is well sized with raised garden bed and two gates. Add to it the large 2 car garage, and you have a fantastic property ready to call home!

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

