Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Davenport. This home boasts over 2000 finished square feet, updated and fresh paint throughout including trim and newer luxury vinyl plank floors. The large living room includes a vaulted ceiling and opens into the spacious kitchen and dining area. Off the dining area is a large glass sliding door that gives access to the wood deck and huge fenced in back yard. Down the hallway are 3 bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom. The master bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and 2 walk in closets! The finished lower level adds a Rec room, a 4th bedroom and a 1/2 bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MORNING SUN — Morning Sun Elementary School Principal Steve Hollan listened Wednesday as many of the estimated 50 teachers and area residents …
Davenport police are investigating the death of a person late Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Brady Street.
A man being held in the Scott County Jail died early Friday morning.
A decision is expected next week on whether the beach and boat rental will open this season at West Lake Park in Davenport.
Last year Illinois head coach Brad Underwood lost his star guard Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA, then his entire coaching staff decided to part ways, …
Davenport police were looking for the driver of a Honda Accord that fled a traffic stop and then crashed into the park owned by Genesis Medica…
Hy-Vee is giving away 500 hams to those in need Monday in Davenport.
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
Alleman High School announced that Rick Thomas will be its 12th boys basketball coach in school history at a press conference Wednesday.
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.