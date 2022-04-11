4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $259,900

Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Davenport. This home boasts over 2000 finished square feet, updated and fresh paint throughout including trim and newer luxury vinyl plank floors. The large living room includes a vaulted ceiling and opens into the spacious kitchen and dining area. Off the dining area is a large glass sliding door that gives access to the wood deck and huge fenced in back yard. Down the hallway are 3 bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom. The master bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and 2 walk in closets! The finished lower level adds a Rec room, a 4th bedroom and a 1/2 bathroom.