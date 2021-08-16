4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $269,900

Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Northwest Davenport! This fantastic 2 story home boasts a large livingroom, island kitchen, informal dining, and the convenience of a main floor half bath and laundry room. With a sliding glass deck door, this home continues out to the spacious rear deck with stairs down to the sprawling fenced yard, highlighted by a beautiful paver patio. The finished basement features a non-conforming bedroom, rec room, and walkout entrance. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, with the master suite continuing through to a walk-in closet and full master bath. Located on a dead end street and including a wooded rear outlet, this home exemplifies privacy and comfort.