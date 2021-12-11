Over 3000 sqft of finished NEW CONSTRUCTION for under $350K?!?! Yep, and it is finished to the hilt! REAL hickory hardwood floors, solid surface tops in the kitchen and all baths, built-in entryway lockers, iron black staircase spindles, vaulted ceilings, oversized carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, recessed can lighting, upgraded white base and molding trims, double master vanity and tiled shower...and that's just the main level! The basement offers a sprawling recreational room with game area perfect for a theater system. A third full bath, and an oversized storage/utility room with epoxy flooring and finished drywall. The backyard offers a low maintenance deck and partial fenced yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $339,900
