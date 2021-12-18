Just like new construction! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Davenport home is ready for it's next owner. Open concept main level, vaulted great room, dining space, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, & stainless steel appliances all stay! Main level laundry. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms. Master suite has lighting in the tray ceiling, walk in closet, & full bathroom. The recently finished basement has rec room with wet bar, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Slider off the kitchen leads to patio & no neighbors directly behind. 3 car attached garage. This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $365,000
