Welcome to Hillcrest, a two-story home in a newly developed subdivision, KC Kimberly Hills in Davenport. This brand new home with 2,492 square feet in total, is the perfect fit for a growing family. The Main floor features 9' ceilings, a great room, kitchen, dinette, bedroom and a full bathroom. Quartz/Granite countertop in the Kitchen, Island and every bathroom. No need to fight over the bathroom, on the Second floor there are 3 bedrooms with their own individual bathrooms. Laundry room is also on the second floor. The spacious 16x17 Master Bedroom includes its own Walk-in Closet. Don’t miss out. Call for allowance details. One of the principles of C & L Plaza LLC is a licensed REALTOR in IA. The homes in this subdivision qualify for Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption Program. Take advantage of the property tax exemptions.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $380,000
