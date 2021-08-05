4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $380,000

Welcome to Hillcrest, a two-story home to be built in a newly developed subdivision, KC Kimberly Hills in Davenport. This brand new home with 2,492 square feet in total, is the perfect fit for a growing family. The Main floor features 9' ceilings, a great room, kitchen, dinette, bedroom and a full bathroom. Quartz/Granite countertop in the Kitchen, Island and every bathroom. No need to fight over the bathroom. On the Second floor, there are 3 bedrooms with their own individual bathrooms. Laundry room is also on the second floor. The spacious 16x17 Master Bedroom includes its own Walk in Closet. Don’t miss out. Call for allowance details. Seller is a licensed Real Estate agent in The State of Iowa and is a managing partner of C & L Plaza LLC. The homes in this subdivision qualifies for Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption Program. Take advantage of The property tax exemptions.