4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $417,900

Well maintained home in Bettendorf Schools on quiet cul-de-sac. The main floor boasts 9 ft ceilings and cherry hardwood floors throughout. The oversized kitchen features a huge island with granite countertops and custom back splash. The great room overlooks huge yard. The upstairs has four huge bedrooms and two bathrooms. All this and a finished basement.

