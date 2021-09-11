Welcome to 3820 N. Birchwood Ave., a two story home under construction in a newly developed subdivision, KC Kimberly Hills in Davenport. This brand new home has 1,212 SF on the main floor, 1,648 SF on the upper floor, for a total of 2,860 SF. Both floors have 9' ceilings. The main floor has an open floor concept with large living room, kitchen, informal dining and features a custom built-in bench and locker in the front entry and the mud room. The upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Quartz/granite countertops in the kitchen, island and every bathroom. The enormous 22x15 master bedroom features a jetted tub and custom tiled shower in the master bath. Huge walk-in closet with an island. There is still time to pick out some finishing touches to make it your dream home. One of the principles of C&L Plaza LLC is a licensed REALTOR in the State of IA.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man's body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Bettendorf.
- Updated
A juvenile was critically injured Tuesday after falling off the back of a car in the south parking lot of West High School in Davenport.
What does the future hold for NorthPark Mall? Davenport officials are studying zoning changes to aid revitalization.
- Updated
Davenport plans to create a new zoning district to aid revitalization of NorthPark Mall and adjacent property. The district could include multi-family residential and retail areas, office space, restaurants, entertainment and green space.
- Updated
Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
- Updated
Clinton police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in March.
- Updated
An elementary school crossing guard in Bettendorf was hit by a car Thursday morning and was taken to Genesis East with serious injuries.
- Updated
A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the car he was driving crashed on Moline’s River Drive, eventually coming to res…
- Updated
Two people on a motorcycle died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle that had crossed the center line of Illinois 78 in Henry County, Sh…
- Updated
A boat crash on the Mississippi River near Sabula, Iowa, has left two people with serious injuries.
- Updated
Members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force held compliance checks of the county’s registered sex offenders from Aug. 29 through Sept.…