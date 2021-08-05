 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $419,900
Welcome to 3820 N. Birchwood Ave., a two story home under construction in a newly developed subdivision, KC Kimberly Hills in Davenport. This brand new home has 1,212 SF on the main floor, 1,648 SF on the upper floor, for a total of 2,860 SF. Both floors have 9' ceilings. The main floor has an open floor concept with large living room, kitchen, informal dining and features a custom built-in bench and locker in the front entry and the mud room. The upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Quartz/granite countertops in the kitchen, island and every bathroom. The enormous 22x15 master bedroom features a jetted tub and custom tiled shower in the master bath. Huge walk-in closet with an island. There is still time to pick out some finishing touches to make it your dream home. Seller is a licensed Realtor in The State of Iowa and is a managing partner of C&L Plaza.

