McClellan heights all brick stunner! All the charm of McClellan heights and the function of a newer home. The main floor features oversized great room that is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen was fully remodeled with white cabinets, stainless appliances and oversized island. The 2 car attached garage walks into 15 by 15 mud room compete with custom built in lockers, massive closet and laundry. The master suite is located on the main floor complete with whirlpool tub, tiled shower and walk in closet. The upstairs has 3 large bedrooms and full bath. There is even a fully finished basement complete with custom bar. Exterior amenities include screened in porch and maintenance free exterior deck and rail. Other updates include furnace 2016 and 2019; A/C 2nd unit - 2021 and roof 2015.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $435,000
