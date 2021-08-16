This is just what you have been waiting for! 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom East Davenport 2 story! An entertainers dream! The backyard oasis has a pool with a new liner, composite decking, patio space with firepit, & outdoor built in kitchen! Updated throughout. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, pantry, and breakfast bar! Formal dining room. Main level office space. Upstairs features 4 nice size bedrooms. Master suite has a vaulted ceiling, updated full bathroom, & walk in closet. Finished basement has 2nd office space, rec room, and 4th bathroom. 3 car attached garage. Convenient location near shopping, interstates, and schools! Roof 2020, AC 2021. Call for your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $450,000
