1 Year TMI Home Warranty. Great location. 1 Mile to I-280 and 5 minutes to Davenport shopping. Only 20 minutes to Muscatine. Low county taxes. Zero step entry. Main floor master bedroom and large master bath with whirlpool, double vanity and tile floor. 4 Bedrooms. 5 Bathrooms. Finished walkout basement. 3/4 Acre lot that abuts West Lake Park property plus nearly 5 acres of private HOA common ground that includes a well-stocked fishing pond. Oversize great room and vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors throughout great room, kitchen and dining room. Solid surface kitchen counter-top, center island, breakfast bar, maple cabinetry. Double vanity upper hall bath. Geo Thermal HVAC. Two water heaters. Screened porch plus open deck. 900 SF garage with epoxy floor. Basement rec room was finished in 2020 and 1/2 bath in 2019. Geo Thermal system new in 2014; Roof 2017. Trash pick-up 50.00/month.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $479,900
