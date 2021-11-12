 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $500,000

LOCATION! Stately brick 2 story situated on landscaped lot in POPULAR, CONVENIENT & ESTABLISHED Lakehurst neighborhood w/ easy walk to shopping, dining, Crow Valley Golf & the Veterans Memorial Parkway bike path. This home is in the Bettendorf School District & features over 3,800+ fin sq ft. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite counters, island, high-end SS appls including Wolf gas range, pantry & BEAUTIFUL Cherry cabinetry. Kitchen opens to ROOMY Great Room w/ modern granite gas fireplace. SPACIOUS & BRIGHT Sunroom w/ sliders to LARGE Deck overlooking level backyard! Main Level features gleaming cherry hardwood floors in Formal Dining, Family Room & Office. Master Suite is MASSIVE w/ vaulted ceilings, dual vanities, tiled shower & 2 walk-in closets! 3 additional Bedrooms on upper level & Laundry Rm. Future finish basement with TONS of storage & possibilities! Oversized 3 car attached garage. Energy Star rated Geo thermal heating, Security System, & poured concrete exterior walls.

