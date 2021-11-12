LOCATION! Stately brick 2 story situated on landscaped lot in POPULAR, CONVENIENT & ESTABLISHED Lakehurst neighborhood w/ easy walk to shopping, dining, Crow Valley Golf & the Veterans Memorial Parkway bike path. This home is in the Bettendorf School District & features over 3,800+ fin sq ft. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite counters, island, high-end SS appls including Wolf gas range, pantry & BEAUTIFUL Cherry cabinetry. Kitchen opens to ROOMY Great Room w/ modern granite gas fireplace. SPACIOUS & BRIGHT Sunroom w/ sliders to LARGE Deck overlooking level backyard! Main Level features gleaming cherry hardwood floors in Formal Dining, Family Room & Office. Master Suite is MASSIVE w/ vaulted ceilings, dual vanities, tiled shower & 2 walk-in closets! 3 additional Bedrooms on upper level & Laundry Rm. Future finish basement with TONS of storage & possibilities! Oversized 3 car attached garage. Energy Star rated Geo thermal heating, Security System, & poured concrete exterior walls.
4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere g…
- Updated
An Iowa banking executive, accused of attempting to defraud the Small Business Administration through a scheme involving millions of dollars, …
- Updated
Another lawsuit related to the fatal boating crash in LeClaire last summer portrays the operators of both vessels as "inexperienced" and "into…
- Updated
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns a…
- Updated
A political novice, first-time candidate and Bettendorf business owner has announced his intent to run as a Republican in 2022 for the U.S. Ho…
- Updated
As the UAW strike of Deere & Co. heads towards its fourth week, here's a roundup of happenings from the third full week of the strike.
- Updated
A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper was indicted by a federal jury on Nov. 4 for attacking a motorcyclist in 2017.
- Updated
A man who died Sunday after a car drove into the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island has been identified as 20-year-old Enyonyi Eca.
- Updated
A late-night fire Saturday severely damaged a Bettendorf home.
- Updated
Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday night after the stolen vehicle they were in collided with two other vehicles in Davenport.