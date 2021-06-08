4 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $209,900

Welcome to your new home! This fantastic 4 BR 2 BA home with 2 car garage is a short walk to the elementary school, community pool & DeWitt Fitness Center. The home has nice sized bedrooms and a large recreation room for entertaining a crowd. There is a flex space on the lower level that could be used as a computer room or craft room. It also boasts a large level backyard with plenty of room for everyone, including a small patio. There is storage in the basement laundry area and additional storage in the garage & the attic in the garage. View More