Captivating impeccable custom-built home, nestled on 8.3 private park-like acres. 2 story foyer, light marble floor & beautiful brass chandelier. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Private master suite wing with multiple closets & sitting room. Master bath boasts marble heated floors & shower seat. Elegant living room with gas fireplace, large formal dining room. Kitchen has a stunning 2 story ceiling. Ornate crown moldings. Great views from every window. Screened in porch w/slate floors 18x25. Inviting family room w/woodburning fireplace & built-ins. Main floor office. 3 car garage w/epoxy floors & heated! 2nd story has 3 bedrooms with private baths for all. Cozy sitting area to enjoy. Finished basement - family room, exercise room, bonus fun room with deep hot tub, seats 12. Kitchenette & fireplace! Carriage house 40x60, 2 stories. 8 vehicle storage, oil changing pit, compressed air system, 1/2 bath, finished office, WIFI & cable, surround sound. HVAC climate controlled.
4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $1,500,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DNR says bobcats aren't interested in adults — but watch your kids and pets.
- Updated
A Bettendorf woman was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on I-80, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
- Updated
The Mississippi Valley Fair returns this week to Davenport. Here are five things to know before heading out.
- Updated
Davenport police said Friday that all four victims had suffered non-life threatening injuries but one was still in serious condition.
- Updated
While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night, Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a r…
- Updated
Since the cameras went live in March, nearly 40,000 fines have been levied totaling $2,749,775.
- Updated
Four people — three adults and one juvenile — were seriously wounded in a rolling shooting Thursday in the area of West Locust and Pacific str…
'They're not living like this. So why should we?': Davenport renters detail years of landlord neglect
- Updated
Living conditions at the Crestwood Apartments have gotten so bad, renters face an uncertain deadline as to whether they will have to relocate to new housing as city officials determine whether sufficient repairs have been made to what has clearly become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
City of Davenport officials on Monday ordered the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street, behind Dahl Ford Davenport on East Kimberly Road, to be vacated after a follow-up inspection found the properties' owners failed to make sufficient repairs to what officials said have become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities.
'This epidemic is 100% preventable': Quad-Citians fail to follow police advice to prevent vehicle thefts
- Updated
Tens of thousands of dollars have been invested by Davenport Police, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and their supporters on a public-awareness campaign aimed at convincing residents to stop leaving their keys in their unlocked cars and trucks. It isn't working.