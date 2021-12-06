 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $119,900

4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 1.5 story home in East Moline. Updates per seller: furnace and A/C 2021, hot water heater 2021, roof 2012, basement waterproofed 2001. There is a 3 season room, a nice back yard, and a 1 car garage. All appliances stay and there is a 1 year TMI Home Warranty ($649 value) as well!

