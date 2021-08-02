4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $149,900

This Retro 1956 home has all the style of the 50's!!! Looks like a Frank Lloyd Wright home!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, all appliances + washer, dryer + extra refrigerator and freezer. Master bedroom/master bath. All on one level with laundry. Vinyl siding and stone on the outside of home. Garage is attached. All on a level lot in a great neighborhood. Schools are across the street. Close to shopping, parks and interstate. Newer windows, roof and furnace. All measurements should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent.