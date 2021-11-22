 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $170,000

Classic 4 Bedroom Ranch. Lovely home on a level lot has much to offer. Living room and 3 bedrooms have original hardwood floors. In 2016 the kitchen, bathroom, flooring, basement, windows, radon system and siding were all updated. 3 nice bedrooms on the main level and 4th in the basement with an egress window. The main bath has double vanity. You will love the finished basement with its huge Rec Room, extra den/office with 1/2 bath, laundry room that has a shower and a sink and tons of storage. Don't forget the 4th bedroom with nice closet. Per previous owner the basement has been drain tiled with a sump pump. The backyard is ready for your green thumb. Patio off of 2 car garage. All appliances stay including washer and dryer.

