4 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $239,000

Contingent Offer in progress with a 48 hour clause. Seller wishes to continue to show. Eldridge Iowa Real Estate For Sale in North Scott School District! Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Parks, Golf Course, & Elementary School! Spacious Ranch Home with Vinyl Windows, Huge Family Room w/ Gas Logs Fireplace & Beautiful Stone Surround, 6 x 4 Master Walk-In Closet, Tiled Main Floor Shower, Lots of Cabinetry & Counter Space, Massive 19 x 16 Deck, Awesome 20 x 18 Basketball Court, Large 20 x 6 Front Covered Porch, Ample 2 Car Garage, 8 x 8 Shed, & Fenced Backyard! Some Updates Include: 2020 - Gas Log Fireplace w/ Remote, Water Heater, Deck, Dishwasher, & Disposal. 2019 - Refrigerator & Microwave. $649 TMI Home Warranty Included!

