 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $489,900

Another quality custom built home by Oetzmann Builders. Over 3200 sq. ft. finished living space. Perfect home and location for your family. North Scott schools. Estimated completion date is Mid August 2021. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News