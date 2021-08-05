 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $507,000

See covenants regarding association fee. Bigger and better than ever! 9' tall ceilings on all 3 levels. Selection allowances: Appliances $3,000, cabinets-tops-hardware $16,000, lighting $2,500, closet shelves $1,700. Split interior stairway to loft/office. Custom built benches and cubbies. Jack & Jill bath services kids bedrooms. Did you see the size of the 2nd bedroom.....HUGE! Basement features a security storm cellar room. Similar homes available for tour by appointment. Buy today and pick your décor!

